7 ways to make aging-in-place upgrades that won’t reduce your home’s resale value

If you are considering selling your Atlanta-area home, then, of course, you know that resale value matters. But unless you’re planning on staying in a home forever, considering resale value is just as important when you are purchasing a home too. Sure, cosmetic upgrades generally increase the value of your home, but only to a certain point. There are actually many other factors that play a bigger role than you may realize in the Atlanta area. These things are worth considering, even if you are just purchasing your first home because it can ensure that you are making a good investment. You may be able to change some of these factors, while others may be much more permanent or outside of your control. Curious what they are?