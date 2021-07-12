Cancel
Public Safety

Police hunt duo who fractured officer's face as he helped injured Tube passenger

By Talia Shadwell
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 16 days ago
British Transport Police would like to speak to this man following the assault at the Tube station (Image: British Transport Police)

Police are hunting two thugs who battered an officer as he helped a Tube passenger who had fallen down an escalator following England's Euros final loss.

Detectives are investigating the serious assault against a British Transport Police (BTP) officer at Camden Town Underground station that left him in hospital with fractures to his face.

The attack at the north London took place following England's loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night.

Police have released pictures of two men - including one wearing an England jersey - as they shared CCTV images.

They said they believe the men in the images may have information which could help their investigation and are urgently appealing for witnesses to come forward.

One of the two men police would like to speak to was wearing an England shirt (Image: British Transport Police)

The BTP said an officer was tending to a medical emergency in the station just after 11pm on Sunday 11 July when he was set upon.

The officer was approached by two men who punched him and struck him around the head, the force said.

The officer was treated in hospital for fractures to his face and serious injuries to his shoulder and upper body.

Officers believe the men in the images may have information which could help their investigation and are urgently appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Gary Pinner said: “This violent attack took place while one of our officers was helping a member of the public in need.

“As a result, he has suffered severe injuries. No officer should be subject to this while doing their job to keep passengers safe across the network.

“Violent and abusive behaviour of any kind will not be tolerated on the railway, whether directed towards the public, rail staff or our officers.”

The attack came after hours of unruliness in the capital as some drunk fans caused chaos in the streets by brawling and littering after England's loss.

The Met Police said earlier more than a dozen police officers were injured confronting 'volatile crowds'.

While most fans took in the historic match without incident, some crowds clashed in the streets and a large group of ticketless fans even attempted to storm Wembley Stadium ahead of the match.

The Metropolitan Police Federation, the body which represents many London police, blasted those who attacked officers.

A spokesman said: "These people should be ashamed of themselves. They are not fans. They are thugs. We wish our injured colleagues well."

If you recognise the two men or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 631 of 11/07/21.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

