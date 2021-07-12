Wife and the Somm

If we could be on a first-name basis with the staff anywhere in Atwater Village, it would be at Giamela’s. This is an old-school Italian deli that specializes in subs and pizza, though you can absolutely get a plate of spaghetti and meatballs here, too. We like it best for a midweek pick-me-up sub, when the leftovers in our fridge just won’t cut it. The people behind the counter here are often very busy, but when they take your order they’ll make you feel just as special as a singular meatball lovingly plated on the side (which yes, you should order). We go back and forth between the hot pepper steak sub and the Mr. G’s with soppressata, salami, and capocollo. but anything you order here will be hard to eat with any manners, because it’s just too salty, spicy, and stacked. No wonder they’ve been in business since 1964.