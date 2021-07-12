Wife and the Somm
The Wife & Somm is a new restaurant/wine bar where you’ll find us every Friday night drinking chilled reds and letting off steam after a long week. Their space in Glassell Park is actually quite large with a main interior dining area, a front courtyard, and a leafy back patio ideal for groups. It’s the kind of place where you come in for a quick glass of chenin blanc with a friend and end up staying for two hours chatting with the owners, eating delicious small plates like spicy tuna tartare and crispy brussel sprouts, and making a mental note of everyone you’ll be bringing here in the future.www.theinfatuation.com
