Crisis Teams Available At Marshalltown Schools After Teacher Arrests

(Iowa City, IA) — A University of Iowa student and military veteran is the first Iowan to receive the prestigious Pat Tillman Scholar Award. Fort Dodge native Jake Schillo is working on his P-H-D after serving six years in the U-S Air Force as a nuclear weapons specialist. Schillo says he hopes winning the scholarship will open doors for other veterans from Iowa. He said, “I’m fortunate enough that the foundation saw something in me that they wanted to invest in and I hope that being the first scholar at Iowa helps to pave the way for future Tillman scholars within our state.” The award is named after the former N-F-L player who gave up his pro football career to enlist in the U-S Army following the September 11th attacks. Tillman was killed in 2004 while serving in Afghanistan. Schillo is working on his doctorate in the field of cancer genetics and hopes to open his own cancer research facility in the future.