Marshalltown, IA

Crisis Teams Available At Marshalltown Schools After Teacher Arrests

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 17 days ago
(Marshalltown, IA) — Marshalltown Schools Superintendent Theron Schutte says crisis teams will be available at both Miller Middle School and at Marshalltown High School this week after the arrest of two Marshalltown teachers in two weeks on sexual exploitation charges. Schutte says he has never seen something like this before in his education career. Forty-two-year-old Miller Middle School English teacher Adam Edgington was charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee last Thursday. Edgington’s body was discovered Friday near Nevada with what the Story County Sheriff’s Office says appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Marshalltown High School instructor Mark Esquivel was arrested on June 30th on the same felony charge.

