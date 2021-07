The Splash Pad at Centennial (Duck) Park will be closed entirely on July 23-24 for the Whitewater Festival. On Sunday, July 25, the splash pad will re-open with no reservations required. Attendants will continue to follow capacity guidelines; therefore, attendants will allow no more than 50 people on the splash pad per 45-minute session. If the splash pad is at capacity, users will need to wait for someone to leave the splash pad or for the next session to begin. Attendants will also continue to clean and disinfect the splash pad area between sessions. All splash pad rules still apply.