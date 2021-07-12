Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, MA

OPINION: Norfolk Registry of Deeds Chief Information Officer

Wicked Local
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear friend of the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds,. I am writing this letter to make each of you aware of a decision that negatively impacts the Norfolk Registry of Deeds operations. On June 30, 2021 two Norfolk County commissioners, Joseph Shea and Peter Collins, voted not to sign the personnel paper for an incoming Registry Chief Information Officer to succeed the outgoing retiring Registry Chief Information Officer Jim Limbey effective June 30, 2021 by a 2 to 1 vote.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norfolk, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Norfolk County, MA
Government
County
Norfolk County, MA
Norfolk, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chief Information Officer#Real Estate#Attorneys#Norfolk Registry#Registry Cio#The Register Of Deeds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Health Servicesnny360.com

Norfolk police officer involved in lifesaving effort of child in Norwood

NORFOLK — A Norfolk police officer who’s also an emergency medical technician with the Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad and deputy director of St. Lawrence County Emergency Services was recognized for his recent lifesaving efforts in Norwood. Officer Jonathan Mitchell was among those who responded to an unresponsive 15-year-old male in...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Register of Deeds office offering security option

The Jackson County Register of Deeds office announced last week they have implemented Cott Systems’ PropertyCheck in their office to help protect Jackson County residents/property owners from potential property and mortgage fraud. The 24/7 service allows residents/owners to sign up on the Register of Deeds website http://deeds.jacksonnc.org/External to receive notifications...
Surfside Beach, SCsurfsidebeach.org

Public Information Officer / Events Supervisor

The Public Information Officer will manage the town’s external communications and media relations, preserving a positive public image for the town as well as responsible for planning, promoting, organizing and administering all special events for the town. This position will also manage the town’s website and social media accounts. Please...
Dade County, MOthemissouritimes.com

Galloway releases audit of Dade County; recommendations include better controls for offices of collector-treasurer, sheriff, recorder of deeds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released an audit of the government of Dade County, located in southwest Missouri. The report highlighted the need for improvements in several county offices and gave a rating of “fair.”. “Dade County has made improvements from the 2018 audit which gave...
Lexington, MAWicked Local

Outside report spurs changes for Lexington police

Over the course of five months, from late 2020 to early this year, a team led by former U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Carmen Ortiz undertook a review of the Lexington Police Department. Ortiz’s team, consisting of Town Counsel lawyers at Anderson & Kreiger, were asked to undertake the review following the national dialog on social and racial equity.
Blaine County, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Sheriff’s Office launches registry for vulnerable populations

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new registry program for vulnerable populations of the community in an effort to better offer emergency services to individuals with special needs. “The Registry allows people to register a family member or friend living in Blaine County, Idaho, who are a part...
Duluth, MNbusinessnorth.com

Duluth Police hires new public information officer

The Duluth Police Department has hired Mattie Hjelseth as their new public information officer. Ms. Hjelseth recently started in this position earlier this month after moving from West Fargo, North Dakota. “We are excited to have Mattie bring her experience in news, broadcast journalism, and most recently, serving as the...
Kingston, NYhudsonvalleyone.com

Kingston council says no ATV’s on public property

All-terrain vehicle enthusiasts in the City of Kingston have fewer places to ride after a resolution banning their use in public property was unanimously approved by the Common Council in mid-July. The resolution amends the city code to prohibit the use of ATV’s on public and city-owned properties, including public...
Plymouth, MAWicked Local

Infection rate jumps as COVID-19 returns to Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – Like a recurring nightmare, COVID-19 won’t go away. The pandemic has resurfaced in Plymouth with the infection rate nearly doubling in just seven days. The Public Health Department reported that 50 residents tested positive for the illness in the week ending July 27. The following day, another eight people were reported sick.
Malden, MAWicked Local

Malden City Council candidates receive GBLC endorsement

Eight Malden candidates for City Council received the endorsement of the Greater Boston Labor Council. The GBLC believes this contingent of candidates will fight for a fair and equitable city for Malden's working families. Unions represent more than 100,000 families throughout every neighborhood in the Greater Boston region. They stand...
Massachusetts StateWicked Local

Commission to redesign Massachusetts flag begins work

Members of a new commission tasked with revisiting the state's seal and motto and creating a new Massachusetts flag appeared to be in early agreement on at least one point at their first meeting July 1 -- they'll need more time beyond their October deadline. A resolve passed in January...
Saugus, MAWicked Local

What to do with Saugus' available full liquor licenses?

If any of the three all alcohol common victualer’s licenses under the town’s control are awarded, Board of Selectmen Chairman Anthony Cogliano wants to see them go to businesses that have been around for some time. “If I vote for a license, it will go to somebody who has been...
Newton, MAWicked Local

Newton mayoral race: Three officially vying to lead the city

Three people will vie for mayor Sept. 14, when a preliminary election will whittle down the candidates to two ahead of the Nov. 2 municipal election. Mayor Ruthanne Fuller; attorney Albert Cecchinelli Jr.; and former Councilor-at-Large Amy Mah Sangiolo, who works at the state Attorney General’s Office, will be running to lead the city.
Kingston, MAWicked Local

Kingston Elementary HVAC project going back to Town Meeting

KINGSTON – Borrowing will not be required for new rooftop heating, ventilation and air conditioning units on the Kingston Elementary School roof after all. Instead, voters at the fall Town Meeting will be asked to approve $239,000 from free cash to complete the project. Kingston has been approved for a...

Comments / 1

Community Policy