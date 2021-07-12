OPINION: Norfolk Registry of Deeds Chief Information Officer
Dear friend of the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds,. I am writing this letter to make each of you aware of a decision that negatively impacts the Norfolk Registry of Deeds operations. On June 30, 2021 two Norfolk County commissioners, Joseph Shea and Peter Collins, voted not to sign the personnel paper for an incoming Registry Chief Information Officer to succeed the outgoing retiring Registry Chief Information Officer Jim Limbey effective June 30, 2021 by a 2 to 1 vote.www.wickedlocal.com
