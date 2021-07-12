Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moline, IL

Vehicle that hit pole knocks power out to hundreds in Moline

Posted by 
WQAD
WQAD
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BvRr0_0auk8SZ000

MOLINE, Ill. — An outage that knocked out power to hundreds of MidAmerican Energy customers was caused because of a vehicle that hit a power pole.

The outage impacted about 550 customers Monday afternoon, July 12. A spokesperson from MidAmerican Energy confirmed all but around five customers had their power restored by 3:50 p.m., and the rest followed later in the evening.

The customers impacted live north of the Rock River, near Interstate 74.

Comments / 1

WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Quad Cities local news

 https://www.wqad.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moline, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Industry
Moline, IL
Crime & Safety
Moline, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Traffic
Moline, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Business
City
Moline, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Pole#Rock River#Midamerican Energy#Accident#Midamerican Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Industry
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy