Today’s Top Stories: July 12, 2021
Here’s a look at the top stories for July 12, 2021. 118 Men Arrested, Charged in Spring Hill Human Trafficking Operation. A two-day joint undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Spring Hill Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the office of 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper has resulted in the arrest of eighteen men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors. Read More.williamsonsource.com
