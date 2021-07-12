Des Moines Woman Exploring Run For Governor
(Des Moines, IA) — A woman who ran for secretary of state in 2018 is taking the first steps toward launching a run for governor in 2022. Democrat Deidre DeJear was the first black Iowan to be nominated for statewide office by a major party. She lost to Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate. DeJear is a small business owner from Des Moines and says she is starting a listening tour of the state with an event tonight (Monday) in Des Moines with small business owners and stops in six eastern and south-central Iowa cities this week as well.
