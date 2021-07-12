Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines Woman Exploring Run For Governor

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K2wqe_0auk8OHK00

(Des Moines, IA) — A woman who ran for secretary of state in 2018 is taking the first steps toward launching a run for governor in 2022. Democrat Deidre DeJear was the first black Iowan to be nominated for statewide office by a major party. She lost to Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate. DeJear is a small business owner from Des Moines and says she is starting a listening tour of the state with an event tonight (Monday) in Des Moines with small business owners and stops in six eastern and south-central Iowa cities this week as well.

Comments / 10

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Elections
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Des Moines, IA
Elections
City
Des Moines, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major Party#Republican#Secretary Of State#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Pottawattamie County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Doctor is 3rd Democratic Candidate for US Senate

(Minden, IA) — A western Iowa doctor and city councilman is running for the Democratic U-S Senate nomination next year. Glenn Hurst of Minden announced his candidacy today (Thursday) for U-S Senator Chuck Grassley’s seat. The 87-year-old Iowa Republican hasn’t decided whether to run for another six-year term. Hurst says the impact of health care on his community is a driving force behind his run. He said in a statement that “Iowans deserve better. We deserve Medicare for All.” Hurst is the third Democrat seeking the 2022 U-S Senate nomination. Former Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and Crawford County farmer Dave Muhlbauer also hope to win Grassley’s seat.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

More Federal Funding Coming to Help Iowa Crime Victims

(Iowa City, IA) — Iowa organizations working to support victims of crime will have access to more federal money after President Biden signed the VOCA Fix Act into law. Under the previous administration, dollars were directed away from the crime victims fund. Alta Medea-Peters, director of community engagement for Iowa’s Domestic Violence Intervention Program, says survivor support organizations still need to recover from those cuts before they can focus on the increased funding that’s coming. She says a lot of programs are facing catastrophic changes over the next two years to remedy the damage that’s already been done, but there is hope on the horizon. The bill received bipartisan support including from Iowa’s Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst. Medea-Peters says they’re thankful to have access to more federal funding, but it won’t be available for two more years.
Iowa City, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Fired Iowa Veterans Home leader kept excess pay, audit finds

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A state audit report says Gov. Kim Reynolds fired the leader of Iowa’s state-run nursing home for veterans in May after learning he had been overpaid by $90,000 over a nearly two-year period. The report says Iowa Veterans Home Commandant Timon Oujiri told governor’s office representatives in May that he was long aware of the payroll errors that improperly boosted his salary by $950 per week, but that he kept receiving the excess pay. The governor fired Oujiri, who had been commandant since 2017, the next day and her office reported the financial irregularities to the state auditor. Her spokesman says state officials are working to recover any overpayments that Oujiri received during his tenure.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

2 More Iowa Counties Become 2nd Amendment Sanctuaries

(Winterset) Two more Iowa counties have become Second Amendment sanctuaries. Tuesday votes by the Board of Supervisors at both Cedar and Madison counties mean there are now four Iowa counties where sheriff’s offices won’t be enforcing state or federal gun laws that conflict with the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. Adams County is also considering a similar resolution at its August 2nd meeting, but all that is pending is a discussion, so far.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Gov. Reynolds signs proclamation to address potential fuel supply issues in the state of Iowa

(Des Moines) Today, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation that eases transport rules for crews and drivers hauling motor fuels. The proclamation temporarily suspends regulatory provisions of Iowa law pertaining to hours of service for crews and drivers hauling motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel #1, diesel #2, ethanol, and biodiesel. The proclamation also temporarily suspends provisions of Iowa law pertaining to the movement of oversize and overweight loads of fuel. Increased demand, along with above average wait times at petroleum product terminals, have created challenges to timely access of these fuels. The proclamation is effective immediately and expires on August 28, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Report says diver drowned while working in Iowa farm tank

STOCKTON, Iowa (AP) — An autopsy shows an Illinois scuba diver who died inside a million-gallon farm tank in eastern Iowa accidentally drowned. The Gazette of Cedar Rapids reports that the autopsy for 54-year-old Robert Baenziger Jr., of East Moline, Illinois, was released Wednesday. It shows Baenziger died June 8 in an anaerobic digester, a large tank in which cow manure and food waste are combined with water and broken down by microorganisms to create methane. Officials had initially described the tank as a manure tank. Baenziger was a self-employed contractor exempt from federal workplace oversight who had been hired by Sievers Family Farm in Stockton to make repairs inside the tank.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

State Senator Mathis Running For Congress in Iowa’s 1st District

(Hiawatha, IA) State Senator Liz Mathis plans to run for Congress in Iowa’s 1st District next year. The Democrat from Hiawatha will challenge freshman Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson. Both candidates are former Cedar Rapids T-V journalists. Mathis tweeted this (Tuesday) morning, “It’s clear Iowans want leaders who care about fairness, honesty, and putting service ahead of politics. That is why I am running. Together, we can flip this seat to blue.” G-O-P Representative Hinson said in a statement, “Liberal Liz supports lockdowns, mask mandates, and keeping our kids out of school.”
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Close to Filling Openings on State Board of Public Health

(Des Moines, IA) — Republican Governor Kim Reynolds says she’s filling openings on the state Board of Public Health so it can conduct business this fall. The governor told reporters, “we’re really close, I think if not, we are at a quorum right now.” When the terms of several board members expired at the end of June, it left just four members on the 11-person board. The panel’s July 14th meeting had to be cancelled. Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst and other Democrats say that’s unacceptable. Konfrst said, “It doesn’t seem to me that it’s too heavy of a lift to ask our governor to fill vacant positions on a public health board in the middle of a global pandemic.” The board is now scheduled to meet in early September, 119 days after its last meeting in May. Last fall, the group passed a resolution urging Reynolds to adopt a statewide mask mandate.
Marshalltown, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Governor Names New Commandant For Iowa Veterans Home

(Marshalltown, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds has named a new commandant to lead the Iowa Veterans Home. Major Matthew Peterson will lead the nursing facility for Iowa veterans in Marshalltown, effective today (Tuesday). Peterson’s appointment will need to be confirmed by the Iowa Senate. He replaces Timon Oujiri, who was fired by Reynolds in May. No reason has been given. A release issued Monday night says Peterson is a fifth-generation Iowan from Red Oak. He retired from the military after serving 20 years with the Marines.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Senator Ernst Visits Abandoned Mine In SE Iowa

(Bloomfield, IA) — U-S Senator Joni Ernst has visited an abandoned mine in Bloomfield to push for federal funding to clean up more than 300 sites in this state. The Republican spent Saturday in southeast Iowa, including stops in Jefferson, Davis, and Van Buren counties. She took a quick look at the abandoned Brian Wilson mine in Davis County while she was there. The old mines pollute water, harm the land, and can be dangerous when people try to explore. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is conducting a clean-up program, but it costs about 25 thousand dollars an acre. Ernst wants the federal government to cover some of that cost.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair Installing Metal Detectors at All 9 Entrances

(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa State Fair is installing new metal detectors at all nine entrances this year. The State Fair’s budget included an extra 300- to 400-thousand dollars for additional security. Officers have used handheld metal detectors in previous years to conduct bag searches. Andy Jones of the State Fair Police Department says it was time to enhance security and wants the people to know it’s going to be a safe State Fair. It runs from August 12th through 22nd this year.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Latest Drought Monitor Shows Conditions Getting Slightly Worse in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s drought conditions are getting a little worse due to the lack of rainfall and extreme heat. The latest U-S Drought Monitor shows more than 71 percent of the state is in some level of drought. That’s a slight increase from 69 percent last week. The map shows severe drought stretching from the northwest and north central Iowa down to Polk and Dallas counties. That area increased from 26 to 29 percent of the state. No areas of Iowa in extreme or exceptional drought this week.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Law Enforcement Officers return from border security mission

(Des Moines) Today Governor Kim Reynolds announced that Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers have successfully concluded their deployment to the U.S. Southern Border to aid law enforcement and border security efforts. The mission – Operation Lone Star – provided the Department’s support to the Texas Department of Public Safety in the Del Rio area from July 10-20.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Founding Member of Des Moines Metal Ban Slipknot Dies

(Des Moines, IA) — Fans of the Iowa-based metal band Slipnknot are mourning the loss of its founding member. His family says Des Moines native Joey Jordison died in his sleep Monday at age 46. Jordison founded Slipknot in 1995 and was the band’s drummer until 2013. Family members did not say how Jordison died. They asked for privacy at this difficult time. Jordison revealed that he was suffering from a neurological disorder which caused him to lose control of his legs. A private funeral is being planned.
Iowa City, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

UI Student and Veteran From Fort Dodge Receives Pat Tillman Scholarship

(Iowa City, IA) — A University of Iowa student and military veteran is the first Iowan to receive the prestigious Pat Tillman Scholar Award. Fort Dodge native Jake Schillo is working on his P-H-D after serving six years in the U-S Air Force as a nuclear weapons specialist. Schillo says he hopes winning the scholarship will open doors for other veterans from Iowa. He said, “I’m fortunate enough that the foundation saw something in me that they wanted to invest in and I hope that being the first scholar at Iowa helps to pave the way for future Tillman scholars within our state.” The award is named after the former N-F-L player who gave up his pro football career to enlist in the U-S Army following the September 11th attacks. Tillman was killed in 2004 while serving in Afghanistan. Schillo is working on his doctorate in the field of cancer genetics and hopes to open his own cancer research facility in the future.
Iowa City, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Students At Iowa Public Universities Will Pay Higher Tuition This Fall

(Iowa City, IA) The Iowa Board of Regents has approved tuition increases starting this fall. Tuition was frozen last year during the coronavirus pandemic, but a loss of state funding brought on the change. The approval was given Wednesday afternoon. Students at the University of Iowa and Iowa State will see their tuition charges increase by almost 300 dollars. At the University of Northern, Iowa tuition will go up by 115 dollars.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Police: Man Running From Officers Shoots Himself To Death

(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police are reporting a man who was running from officers Tuesday stopped and shot himself to death. Officers were responded to a call from a woman who said she was being threatened by a group of men. As they pulled up, the 18-year-old man began to run. When he finally stopped, officers say he took a handgun out of his pocket and pointed it at his head. All efforts to de-escalate the situation failed and he shot himself. First aid was provided, but he died before he could be rushed to a hospital. The man’s name hasn’t been released.
Cass County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 179 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, July 21 through Wednesday, July 28. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 95 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 27 in Crawford County, 3 in Page County,...
Cass County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Cass County COVID-19 Cases Increasing

(Atlantic) Cass County Public Health Nurse Linda Edelman says COVID-19 cases have increased over the past couple of weeks in Cass County and other counties across the state. Edelman says people are traveling more and contracting the Delta variant of the virus. Edelman says the four variants, Alpha, Beta, Gamma,...
Iowa City, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Judge hears request for new trial in Mollie Tibbetts case

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The lead investigator in the death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts says he’s confident the right man was convicted of murder and rejects claims that her abduction could be tied to two other men. Division of Criminal Investigation agent Trent Vileta said Tuesday that had they known, detectives searching for Tibbetts in 2018 would have looked into another woman’s claim that she’d been lured by a man from Tibbetts’ hometown and held in a nearby home for sex trafficking. But the woman’s complaint didn’t lead to charges and Vileta says it should be disregarded given the evidence tying Tibbetts’ death to local farmhand Cristhian Bahena Rivera. He testified at a hearing on whether to grant a new trial to Bahena Rivera.

Comments / 10

Community Policy