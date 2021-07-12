Cancel
Medical & Biotech

The State of Agbiotech

Genetic Engineering News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the immense promise of CRISPR as a gene editing tool in medicine, many experts believe the most important application of this Nobel Prize-winning technology actually lies in agricultural biotechnology. Humanity is facing a global crisis in food production as our crops and plants more broadly are threatened by the menace of various pests—viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites—drought and climate change. CRISPR and other gene editing technologies could provide solutions to this emergency by enhancing pest and drought resistance and nutritional value.

Kevin Davies
Virus
Medical & Biotech
Economy
Industry
EngineeringNature.com

Publisher Correction: Programming nonreciprocity and reversibility in multistable mechanical metamaterials

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23690-z, published online 8 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1c, in which two single-headed arrows were inadvertently illustrated as double-sided arrows. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Affiliations.
PetsGenetic Engineering News

Cat in the Lab: Feline Genomes Fuel Precision Medicine

When one thinks of the most popular and useful animal models in biomedical research, one thinks of mice and rats, followed by rabbits, dogs, monkeys, and so on. The domestic cat is traditionally a long way down the list. But a recently developed cat genome reference assembly promises to push the cat up the charts.
TechnologySpaceRef

NSF partnerships expand National AI Research Institutes to 40 states

Today, the U.S. National Science Foundation announced the establishment of 11 new NSF National Artificial Intelligence Research Institutes, building on the first round of seven institutes funded in 2020. The combined investment of $220 million expands the reach of these institutes to include a total of 40 states and the District of Columbia.
Rensselaer, NYrpi.edu

Rensselaer Expert in Ecological Applications of Computer Vision Joins NSF-Funded Artificial Research Institute

Research aimed at “democratizing” AI through applications in smart foodsheds, digital agriculture, and animal ecology. An expert in applying artificial intelligence (AI) to problems in animal ecology at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute will join a team of researchers in a new $20 million National Science Foundation (NSF) Artificial Intelligence Research Institute announced on Thursday. The Intelligent Cyberinfrastructure with Computational Learning in the Environment (ICICLE), one of 11 new institutes, will build next-generation cyberinfrastructure aimed at rendering AI more accessible to non-experts.
Sciencecibolacitizen.com

State of Affairs

We live in the most interesting time. Over the course of the last two weeks the world watched as people – not scientists, just regular people with extraordinary wealth – blast off to space. Now – having just entered the dawn of my 23rd year on this planet I can imagine how much pride the whole world felt as American Hero Neil Armstrong blasted off to the moon on July 20, 1969; I can honestly say…
SciencePhys.org

Berkeley Lab's CAMERA leads international effort on autonomous scientific discoveries

Experimental facilities around the globe are facing a challenge: their instruments are becoming increasingly powerful, leading to a steady increase in the volume and complexity of the scientific data they collect. At the same time, these tools demand new, advanced algorithms to take advantage of these capabilities and enable ever-more intricate scientific questions to be asked—and answered. For example, the ALS-U project to upgrade the Advanced Light Source facility at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) will result in 100 times brighter soft X-ray light and feature superfast detectors that will lead to a vast increase in data-collection rates.
ScienceAlert

Unknown Liquid Phase Discovered in Glass Is 'A New Type of Material', Scientists Say

Push materials to their limits, and strange things can occur – such as the discovery of a previously unknown phase of liquid, which has been reported by scientists looking at the development of super-thin, high-density glass. These types of glass are used in a variety of ways, including in OLED displays and optical fibers, but they can have stability problems. It's through an effort to tackle those problems that this different type of material has come to light. Crucially, the newly discovered liquid phase promises thin glass that's more stable and denser than the materials that have come before – a progression...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms.

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms. As hospitals deal with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, specialists warn that the Delta strain has new symptoms that the public should be aware of. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of patients...
Tucson, AZarizona.edu

CyVerse Receives $1.3M to Provide Cyberinfrastructure and Training for New NSF Artificial Intelligence Institute

CyVerse, National Science Foundation and Iowa State University. The University of Arizona will take part in a $20 million institute that aims to transform agriculture through artificial intelligence. The Artificial Intelligence Institute for Resilient Agriculture, led by Iowa State University and funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute...
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

A group of vaccinated Americans launches C19VaxReactions.com to bring awareness of negative vaccine reactions to the medical community

C19VaxReactions.com is a website launched by a “large and ever-growing group of Americans who were previously healthy and have been seriously injured by the COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J as well as Astra Zeneca in the clinical trial stage in the United States).”. According to the information on their website,...
Columbia, MOmissouri.edu

MU plays crucial role in new NSF artificial intelligence institute

Collaborative institute will use AI to realistically predict how crops respond to various conditions. The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) today announced the establishment of the AI Institute for Resilient Agriculture (AIIRA), one of 11 new NSF National Artificial Intelligence Research Institutes that will work to advance AI technologies and their associated benefits to society. The AIIRA will be led by Iowa State University (ISU) and feature collaboration across eight institutions, including the University of Missouri.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

New Role for Midbrain Neurons Unveiled

The mesencephalic locomotor region, which is part of the midbrain, is involved in regulating walking and other forms of locomotion in many animal species. But the function of neurons in this area of the brain remains controversial. Researchers led by Silvia Arber, PhD, a professor and group leader at the FMI and the Biozentrum of the University of Basel, have characterized distinct populations of neurons that are involved in movements other than walking.
Wildliferichmond.edu

UR Biology Professor Jonathan Richardson Receives Grant for Research on Zoonotic Disease Risk in Richmond Rat Population

UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND — Jonathan Richardson, assistant professor of biology at the University of Richmond, has been awarded $100K from the Thomas F. and Kate Miller Jeffress Memorial Trust for his research on rodents and zoonotic disease risk in Richmond, Virginia. Jeffress Trust grants support research in chemical, medical, or other scientific fields.
ScienceELON University

Amy Overman and recent alumni present research at multiple conferences

Amy Overman and recent alumni of her research laboratory presented their scientific findings at four international conferences in the past academic year. Overman, who is a professor in the Psychology Department and Neuroscience Program and assistant dean of Elon College, the College of Arts and Sciences, co-authored presentations with former students Jordyn Cowan ’21, Hannah Greenwood ’20, Carter Jenkins ’21 and Emma Siritzky ’20, that disseminated the findings of research they conducted together at Elon.
CollegesVanderbilt University News

NSF unveils $20 million AI institute with Vanderbilt and partner institutions

Vanderbilt University engineering and education faculty are part of a new $20 million research institute funded by the National Science Foundation that aims to create artificial intelligence tools to advance human learning and education. The NSF AI Institute for Engaged Learning is one of 11 new AI institutes announced July...

