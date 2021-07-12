The State of Agbiotech
Despite the immense promise of CRISPR as a gene editing tool in medicine, many experts believe the most important application of this Nobel Prize-winning technology actually lies in agricultural biotechnology. Humanity is facing a global crisis in food production as our crops and plants more broadly are threatened by the menace of various pests—viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites—drought and climate change. CRISPR and other gene editing technologies could provide solutions to this emergency by enhancing pest and drought resistance and nutritional value.www.genengnews.com
