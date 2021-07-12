State Fair Looking To Fill Temporary Positions
(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa State Fair is trying to fill several positions for workers when the event opens in one month in Des Moines. Spokesperson Mindy Williamson says positions are anything from admission ticket sellers baking cookies. There are some maintenance jobs you could start right away — but most jobs only last through the 11-day run of the fair August 12th through the 22nd. You can apply online at iowastatefair.org, or go to the administration office on the fairgrounds to fill out an application. That office is open 8 a-m until 4:30 p-m every weekday.
