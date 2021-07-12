Cancel
Eugene, OR

Sha’Carri Richardson plans to double in 100, 200 at Prefontaine Classic

By Joel Odom
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 16 days ago
Sha’Carri Richardson will headline the women’s sprinters at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic meet next month in Eugene. Richardson won the 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic trials last month at Hayward Field, but she subsequently tested positive for a chemical found in marijuana and now is out of the Tokyo Olympics.

