Philadelphia Eagles veteran Lane Johnson praises two teammates

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Ranking the NFL’s top 10 tight ends for 2021: Execs, coaches, players make their picks - ESPN+. 6) Goedert’s game is similar to Hockenson’s — multifaceted and effective. Per Pro Football Focus, Goedert is the only tight end in the NFL with receiving and run-blocking grades of 80.0 or higher since 2018. This stat was eye-popping: Goedert reached a maximum speed of 25.34 mph this season, per Next Gen Stats, the second-highest mark of any NFL player. “He kicked ass when we played them. Tough,” said a prominent NFL defensive coach. “He’s a handful off the line of scrimmage and downfield.” And his game should get stronger once he’s the full-time tight end in Philly. Zach Ertz is still on the Eagles’ roster, but the front office has discussed a potential Ertz deal with teams for months. Goedert, who played 11 games last year, received 10.9% of the Eagles’ offensive target but was still second on the team in catches (46) and yards (524), and paced for 67 catches in a bad offense over 16 games. “Eagles won’t be very good, but he’ll be a focal point and will do well with that,” an NFC exec said. “He’s balanced. Does it all.” [BLG Note: Ertz finished four spots below Goedert at 10th overall in this polling.]