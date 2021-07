Many of the best effects tend to go unheralded. Those effects are so well done that audiences never even realize what they’re seeing is an effect at all; it’s just taken for granted. The Frighteners, first released 25 years ago in theaters on July 19, 1996, marks a transitional film for filmmaker Peter Jackson as well as his fuller submersion into exploring VFX. The Frighteners‘ VFX work often overshadows the practical makeup effects and ghost designs, though even they get an appreciative nod. The Frighteners also continues Jackson’s affinity for miniature work, but it blends so well that most never even realize it’s there.