Tennessee Titans roster: Here’s some bad news concerning Caleb Farley
Well, it had to come at some point. After an offseason where it feels like the Tennessee Titans have been hitting the lottery over and over again, here’s a minor setback. After making a move that some considered a gamble (taking a cornerback prospect who hadn’t played the position long, who sat out of the 2020 college football season, and had a medical procedure that came shortly before the draft), the Titans have a bit of bad news to report.titansized.com
