Tennessee Titans roster: Here’s some bad news concerning Caleb Farley

The Chicago Bears made several moves at wide receiver this offseason. They signed veterans Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd in free agency. Then they selected Dazz Newsome in the 6th round of the draft. A strong indication the team is hoping to add more speed and explosiveness to their passing game. However, it may have come at the expense of their overall size. Of the players projected to make the final roster, only one (Allen Robinson) stands taller than 6’1. This is one reason some fans were intrigued when former 1st round pick N’Keal Harry officially requested a trade from New England.