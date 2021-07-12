Cancel
Tennessee Titans roster: Here's some bad news concerning Caleb Farley

By Geoffrey Knox
Cover picture for the articleWell, it had to come at some point. After an offseason where it feels like the Tennessee Titans have been hitting the lottery over and over again, here’s a minor setback. After making a move that some considered a gamble (taking a cornerback prospect who hadn’t played the position long, who sat out of the 2020 college football season, and had a medical procedure that came shortly before the draft), the Titans have a bit of bad news to report.

Related
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Titans place Bud Dupree on PUP list, Caleb Farley on NFI list

The Titans’ top two offseason acquisitions on defense came with injury tags, and each will begin the team’s training camp out of practice. Tennessee placed Bud Dupree on its active/PUP list and parked first-round pick Caleb Farley on its non-football injury list Saturday. Both can be removed from these respective...
NFLSportsnet.ca

Titans' Dupree on PUP list, top draft pick Farley out to start camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans will be missing a couple of key players acquired this off-season to fix their defense at the start of training camp. The Titans placed outside linebacker Bud Dupree, running back Jeremy McNichols and offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo on the physically unable to perform list and put cornerback Caleb Farley and offensive lineman Aaron Brewer on the non-football injury list.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

B/R predicts Caleb Farley will be Titans' biggest bust of 2021

Tennessee Titans fans have high hopes for first-round pick and cornerback, Caleb Farley, ahead of his first season, but there is also cause for concern. There’s no question Farley is a special talent. In fact, many experts had him as the No. 1 corner in the 2021 NFL draft if not for medical concerns, and he was someone the Titans had to pick at No. 22 overall after an expected slide.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

LSU Football: Ed Orgeron gets slapped in the face…again

LSU football fans should be accustomed to seeing Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron getting disrespected. Orgeron hasn’t received proper respect from the media throughout his time as the Tigers’ head coach. I’m not sure why this is the case. Maybe it’s because he didn’t have much success when he was...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Giants releasing Kelvin Benjamin after bizarre practice scene

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — The NY Giants will release tight end Kelvin Benjamin Wednesday, following a bizarre scene early in the team’s first training camp practice. During individual drills, Benjamin appeared to storm off the field leaving Giants head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman in his wake.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Randall Cobb Sends 3-Word Message After Packers Trade

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. His return to the field came with a few notable concessions from the Packers, though. Rodgers re-worked his contract and will not be a free agent following the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Had Very Telling Admission On Matt LaFleur

A strong point of contention between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers organization has been a lack of communication. Rodgers has long expressed his desire to be more involved in the team’s decision making process. And on Wednesday, the reigning league MVP made that fact even more abundantly clear.
NFLallfans.co

Former Scout Says N’Keal Harry Trade To Bears Is A No Brainer

The Chicago Bears made several moves at wide receiver this offseason. They signed veterans Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd in free agency. Then they selected Dazz Newsome in the 6th round of the draft. A strong indication the team is hoping to add more speed and explosiveness to their passing game. However, it may have come at the expense of their overall size. Of the players projected to make the final roster, only one (Allen Robinson) stands taller than 6’1. This is one reason some fans were intrigued when former 1st round pick N’Keal Harry officially requested a trade from New England.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Another Free Agent Addition Opts to Retire

For the second time this offseason, a free agent addition has retired weeks after he signed with the Tennessee Titans. The Titans placed defensive tackle Abry Jones on the Reserve/Retired list Saturday, the first day quarterbacks, injured players and rookies were eligible to report for the start of training camp.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees drops truth bomb on potential NFL return

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees called it a career after the 2020 NFL season. But, of course, that never stops people from wondering whether or not a player will wind up deciding to return. However, it looks like Brees is actually done for good and won’t be returning if...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans fans are going to be shocked by Dez Fitzpatrick

For some of you, it isn’t sinking in, so maybe it needs to be said differently. Maybe, as a Tennessee Titans fan, you’ve been let down by draft picks over and over again, and it’s hard for you to just throw all the chips in on a fourth-round wide receiver from the Louisville Cardinals program (Dez Fitzpatrick), especially when so many of you thought his teammate, Tutu Atwell, was better.
Texas Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

5-star OL from Texas names final 5, includes 2 SEC teams

One of the top offensive linemen in the class of 2022 is down to five schools, including a pair of SEC rivals. Arlington (Texas) Bowie 5-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell shared Friday that Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and USC are the schools in the mix to land his commitment. Campbell...
NFLPosted by
102.5 WDVE

Here's What T.J. Watt Said About New Teammate Melvin Ingram

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt is looking forward to playing alongside new teammate Melvin Ingram. The three-time Pro Bowler spent his entire career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, playing alongside TJ's brother, Derek Watt, for four seasons before the fullback joined the Steelers last season. “I am...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Texans’ Deshaun Watson Demands

Deshaun Watson has wanted out of Houston for months and the Texans are reportedly finally willing to listen to trade offers for their star quarterback. While Watson remains under investigation for sexual misconduct – accused by more than 20 women of inappropriate behavior during massages – there have not been criminal charges filed. The NFL has yet to rule on any punishment for Watson. The quarterback is reportedly preparing to play the 2021 regular season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans injury updates ahead of training camp

For the Tennessee Titans and their fans, each passing moment brings us one step closer to training camp and the dawn of a new season. This was a team that needed help at several key positions and got it. They were also intent on getting healthy and improving their defense. Checkmarks can be placed in those boxes as well.
NFLNBC Sports

McClain: Patriots inquired about Watson before NFL Draft

Before the New England Patriots selected quarterback Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, they were considered a potential suitor for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson. Watson remains in Houston as of Monday, but the Patriots apparently had legitimate interest in acquiring the three-time Pro Bowler.

