Renault Has Teased What Could Be Three New Alpine High-Performance Models
Renault is in the midst of rebranding its performance vehicles. It has already announced that Renault Sport is becoming Alpine and all of its future performance cars will bear the Alpine name. Alpine currently offers one model – the A110, which is powered by a 1.8-liter turbocharged inline-four with up to 288 horsepower. We already know that an EV version of the A110 is in the making and it’s going to be joined by at least two other models. Back in January, we were, once again, teased by Renault with three future Alpine EV models.www.topspeed.com
