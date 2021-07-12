Cancel
7/12/21: How the Culture of Medicine Kills Doctors and Patients

 16 days ago

Most people agree that the US health care system is broken, but there is also a less talked about problem to address—“Physician Culture.” Dr. Robert Pearl says, “Doctors are not heroes or villains. They produce remarkable successes and abysmal failures.” Rona Renner will interview him about what doctors do well, and how some miss the mark on compassionate, science based, high quality, and effective medicine for all.

