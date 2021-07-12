7/12/21: How the Culture of Medicine Kills Doctors and Patients

I'm all for seeing doctors virtually right now - when it works. With a complicated situation that leaves me home most often due to my very suppressed immune system, the mask mandate being lifted, not knowing who has been vaccinated, I feel safer right now with virtual appointments. But it comes at an expense, and it's taking away parts of the doctor-patient relationship for many of us. It has started to get to me, as I know I'm not the only one struggling with this issue.