First it was Naomi Osaka, now weeks later a tearful Simone Biles. Two of the biggest names in sport have publicly revealed that they are struggling with their mental health -- and they could be the catalyst for wider change. The superstar American gymnast Biles on Tuesday stunned the Tokyo Olympics when she pulled out of the women's team final, saying: "I have to do what's right for me and focus on my mental health and not jeopardise my health and my wellbeing." The 24-year-old had already hinted that she was feeling the immense pressure in the Japanese capital, writing on Instagram: "I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times." Her participation in the rest of the Olympics is now uncertain.