Sister Wives star Janelle Brown has been living her best RV life this summer. After her Flagstaff rental was sold, Kody’s second decided it was time for an adventure. Furthermore, it was time for someone to utilize the Coyote Pass land the Browns purchased in 2018. Since she parked the RV on CP, Janelle has been documenting her experience, including the ups and downs. Lately, she has been on a “stalking” mission- and is not afraid to admit it.