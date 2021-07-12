KARDASHIAN fans are well informed about Kris Jenner's life with his daughters before and after they shot to fame.

However, many don't know Kris' relationship with her less famous sister, Karen Houghton.

Karen Houghton is the younger sister of Kris Jenner Credit: Rex

Who is Kris Jenner's sister Karen Houghton?

Karen is the younger sister of Kris, who lives in San Marcos, California.

The sisters were raised by their single mother, Mary Jo Campbell, in San Diego after divorcing their father, Robert Houghton.

Karen, 61, is a part-time nurse; however, the hospital where she's employed is unknown.

The 61-year-old is the author of two cooking books.

She released her first cookbook, Naturally Gourmet Cookbook, in 2010 and released Vol. 2 of the cookbook in 2013.

Over the years, the sisters have shared a roller-coaster relationship.

In Kris's 2011 autobiography, she said about her sister: "We loved each other, and we were there for each other through thick and thin, and to this day, we are a part of each other's lives."

Karen was married for six years to Mark Zettel, and they shared a daughter, Natalie Zettel, 21.

Did Kris forget to acknowledge Karen's birthday?

In November 2018, the sisters' relationship hit a low point when the TV mogul failed to acknowledge her younger sister as she celebrated her 60th birthday.

At the time, Karen's daughter, Natalie Zettel, took to her Instagram page to celebrate her mom reaching the milestone with a snap of her mom sick in the hospital.

Kris came under heavy criticism from fans for her ugly treatment of her sister, who was in and out of the hospital at the time.

It was gathered that Kris never visited the hospital to see her sister.

Karen lives a more modest life than her sister Kris Credit: Rex

Karen has previously blamed her fractured relationship with Kris because of her sister's celebrity status and obsession with fame and fortune.

"I can't get to her anymore. But I guess it's the money. She's a huge celebrity, and now she has changed. I'm not saying good or bad. But I've seen what it can do to Kris… ever since she moved to LA," Karen told Closer.

Despite the years of feuding, the sisters briefly reunited in December 2019

Karen's daughter Natalie shared snaps from the event on her Instagram stories.

In the photo, the sisters could be seen smiling as they posed with Natalie, her cousin Kylie Jenner and their 86-year-old grandmother, Campbell.

What is Karen Houghton's net worth?

Unlike her world-famous older sister, Karen lives a more modest life, amassing a net worth between $100,000 and $1million - per Net Worth and Salary.