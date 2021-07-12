How We'll Know When the COVID-19 Crisis Is Really Over

It appeared for a while that we were past the worst of the pandemic, but the situation in the U.S. has shifted dramatically in the last couple of weeks and hospitals across the country are once again being flooded with COVID patients. As of July 23, coronavirus hospitalization rates are rising in 45 states, according to data from the The New York Times. And while the large majority of these patients are unvaccinated, that's not necessarily true of all of them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that of the more than 159 million people who'd been fully vaccinated as of July 12, when they last collected the data, nearly 5,500 have been hospitalized with COVID in the U.S. That's only .003 percent of fully vaccinated people who get severe COVID, but new research is showing that half of them share one interesting commonality.