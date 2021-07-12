Jennifer Lopez Thirsts Over Boyfriend Ben Affleck’s On-Set Photo

Hollywood heartthrob! Jennifer Lopez showed love on a throwback photo of boyfriend Ben Affleck on the set of his 2010 film The Town.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the Shotgun Wedding actress, 51, hit the like button on a vintage portrait of her beau, 48, shared by Bennifer fan account @lopezaffleck on Saturday, July 10. The actor can be seen wearing a “Believe in Boston” T-shirt while standing alongside costar Blake Lively behind the scenes.

Cj Gunther/EPA/Shutterstock

Ben got into tip-top shape for his role as Doug MacRay by incorporating the help of celebrity trainer Walter Norton Jr. at the time. The Oscar-winning actor is no stranger to undergoing a fitness transformation for work, having reached his goal weight of 198 pounds for The Town. As for Batman V. Superman, which hit theatres in 2016, he pushed harder to get to 231 pounds at 7.7 percent body fat before “dialing back” to 225.

“This time around we did more bodybuilding,” Ben’s trainer told Men’s Journal about the changes they made. “We wanted him to be strong but we wanted to add mass. The volume was higher. We lived on a lot of the basics, 80-pound dumbbell curls, heavy-loaded carries, and farmers walks with 60-pound weights.”

Several fans rejoiced after seeing J. Lo thirst over his resurfaced on-set photo. “Jennifer liked,” one social media user wrote with heart and clapping emojis. “J. Lo liked the post and of course Ben. Bennifer infinity,” another added.

Shutterstock (2)

Ben and Jennifer appear to be happier than ever after rekindling their romance earlier this year. The A-listers, who first sparked relationship rumors in April, have been spotted on several PDA-filled date nights together and they were also seen spending time with each other’s kids this past weekend. Ben shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner while J. Lo shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The Hustlers actress and the Argo star were joined by Emme and Samuel for a shopping trip at the Brentwood country mart on July 9, proving the famous on-again couple is still going strong and getting even closer this time around.

Ben is very “serious” about their relationship and looking forward to making new memories together, an insider previously told In Touch, adding, “They’re talking about their future together.”