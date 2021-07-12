Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

American Express Offering SZA NFTs to Cardholders Only

By Andrew Hayward
decrypt.co
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Express has launched a line of NFTs with musician SZA, and they can only be purchased by cardholders. The 14 single-edition collectibles are priced at $100 each, but they can be resold on secondary marketplaces. Scarcity is one of the key elements that makes many non-fungible token (NFT) crypto...

decrypt.co

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sza
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Trevor Noah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amex#Digital Nft#Death Row Records#Kings Of Leon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Ethereum
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Music
Related
Credits & Loansdoctorofcredit.com

American Express To Discontinue Concierge E-mail Service On 8/18/21

American Express will discontinue concierge e-mail service for Platinum cardholders starting 8/18/21. Cardholders will instead need to call in to access the concierge service. It seems this is really a cost cutting exercise as I suspect cardholders are much more likely to use this service when they can fire off an e-mail rather than calling in. Given this is supposed to be a premium card and service it’s disappointing that this feature is becoming less useful. Wait times have been bad for these e-mail requests, but that could be resolved by adding additional staff.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Factorial Partners LLC Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Where American Express Stands With Analysts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 20 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for American Express. The company has an average price target of $173.15 with a high of $225.00 and a low of $135.00.
TravelTravelPulse

American Express Reveals How Each Generation Is Traveling This Summer

Summer travel is just getting started for Americans, according to the Amex Trendex, a trend index that tracks how consumers, small businesses, and merchants are feeling about spending, saving and traveling, among other things. American Express' research found that four in 10 U.S. consumers have already traveled this summer and...
Personal FinancePosted by
BoardingArea

Deal: American Express Reward Multiplier offering up to 60 Membership Rewards/INR 100 spent on all Cards (2 days only)

American Express has given their Cardmembers another opportunity to earn more Membership Rewards points. We wrote about the American Express Reward Multiplier in detail here. The American Express Reward Multiplier is primarily a shopping portal that allows you to earn more reward points when you pass through the portal to your desired shopping site. The points on offer differ per card variant.
Lifestylemilevalue.com

New $200 American Express Travel Hotel Credit - Don't Sleep on It

MileValue is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
Credits & LoansAmerican Banker

American Express braces for new competition in premium cards

American Express expects more pressure to win high-end cardholders, even though a major competitor, Citigroup, has dropped out of the market. "I don't assume it's just us and Chase for long. Other people will try to get in this game," Stephen Squeri, chairman and CEO of American Express, said Friday during an earnings call. "We're focused on developing the best product possible and making sure we can take on all comers."
New York City, NYFort Wayne Journal Gazette

American Express sees revenue surge as Americans spend again

NEW YORK – Spending at restaurants, shops and entertainment venues has come back in force as vaccines become more common, and it fueled a revenue surge at American Express during the second quarter. That momentum picked up as the quarter progressed, the company said Friday, particularly spending from younger customers.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing American Express's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $177.34. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Advocacyphilanthropynewyork.org

American Express NGen Fellows Program 2021 Fellows

American Express NGen Fellows Program 2021 Fellows. The American Express NGen Fellows program, part of the American Express Leadership Academy, offers a transformative opportunity for changemakers, age 40 and under, to strengthen their leadership capacity, hone their change-making skills, and build connections with some of the social sector’s most influential leaders. Every year the NGen Fellows program selects 12 individuals to participate in a nine-month leadership development program.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: American Express

In the current session, American Express Inc. (NYSE:AXP) is trading at $172.72, after a 2.28% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 4.05%, and in the past year, by 78.69%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Serve app review: access your American Express Serve account 2021

If you use an American Express Serve pre-paid account then this is a great banking app to keep handy on your iPhone and iPad, providing you with direct, unfettered access to your account and offering all manner of fantastic additional features to help you manage your finances a little more effectively.
Credits & LoansInvestopedia

Amex Offers Bonus Rewards to Marriott Cardholders for a Limited Time

American Express and Marriott Bonvoy have announced a new bonus offer for existing Marriott credit card holders through the end of September 2021. Eligible cardholders can earn up to triple the usual points on certain travel and transportation-related purchases. The card issuer is also offering additional rewards on purchases made with Marriott's vacation home brand Homes & Villas.
Credits & Loansthepaypers.com

American Express, BodesWell to expand into financial planning

American Express has planned to expand into financial planning, by partnering with startup BodesWell. The credit card company launched a pilot of its first self-service digital financial planning tool, dubbed ‘My Financial Plan (MFP)’. The six-month pilot kicked off on July 11 2021 with about 25,000 Amex cardmembers. American Express...

Comments / 0

Community Policy