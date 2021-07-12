Cancel
James DeGale reveals Olympic winner’s medal and MBE stolen in a Euro 2020 final break-in

By Wally Downes Jr
The US Sun
The US Sun
 16 days ago
BRITISH boxing golden boy James DeGale has had his Olympic winner’s medal and MBE stolen in a Euro 2020 final break-in.

The West London ace - who captured 2008 middleweight gold in Beijing and the IBF super-middleweight world title in 2015 and 2018 - is heartbroken by the theft that occurred during Sunday's gutting England loss.

James DeGale has had his Olympic winner’s medal and MBE stolen Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Since retiring after a 2019 loss to Chris Eubank Jr, the 35-year-old southpaw has ignored the limelight and enjoyed travelling the world.

But he appealed for all of his followers to help track down his most prized possessions after a lone raider broke into his parents’ home, where they were stored, during the penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy.

DeGale uploaded two photos and a video of the hooded and gloved thief ransacking the house.

The former champ nicknamed Chunky wrote: “My parent’s house got burgled last night whilst our boys were trying to bring it home!

“He took two of my prize possessions MY OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL AND MY MBE.

“They are worthless to anyone other than me and they are two achievements that I prize from my boxing career.

“I am gutted and need my medals back.

“Can anyone help by reporting any information you have.

“Please share far and wide.”

DeGale, who was honoured by the Queen in 2009 for his amateur boxing success, had his appeal backed by a string of British fighters including Tony Bellew and both Kal and Gamal Yafai.

