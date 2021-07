Merkle , a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, has released its Q2 2021 Digital Marketing Report (DMR), a quarterly research report that analyzes and highlights trends within paid and organic search, Amazon ads, paid social, and display ad spend. Q2 2021 was marked by a strong rebound across channels with year-over-year spikes for Amazon – which hosted its first Q2 Prime Day – along with other key platforms like Google, Facebook, and Instagram. Notable sectors re-entering the digital media environment include travel and B2B advertisers, who made their long-awaited growth acceleration.