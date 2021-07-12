Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dane County, WI

Remains identified as missing man, son implicated in investigation

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gV1eW_0auk6ENe00

Human remains discovered Thursday in the town of Cottage Grove are those of 50-year-old Bart Halderson, whose son is facing potential charges in the death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ksuvy_0auk6ENe00
Chandler Halderson booking photo, courtesy of the Dane County Sheriff’s Department

Bart and Krista Halderson, ages 50 and 53 respectively, were last seen alive on July 1 at their home near DeForest, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said.

The Dane County Medical Examiner concluded Halderson’s death was a homicide involving a firearm injury, Madison.com reports.

The couple’s 23-year-old son, Chandler, reported them missing on Wednesday. He told police that they had planned to spend the 4th of July weekend at their cabin in White Lake in Langlade County with an unknown couple but never returned.

Chandler was arrested last week and booked into the Dane County Jail and is facing preliminary charges of providing false information on a missing person.

Dane County Sheriff’s officials searched the couple’s home on Sunday, Madison.com reports.

Comments / 0

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Deforest, WI
Cottage Grove, WI
Crime & Safety
City
White Lake, WI
City
Madison, WI
City
Cottage Grove, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Madison Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau man arrested in connection with La Crosse triple homicide

A 44-year-old Wausau man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a triple homicide last week near La Crosse, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. Khamthaneth Rattanasack was apprehended at about 8:30 p.m. in the village of Amherst. Authorities in Portage County received information from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department that Rattanasack could be at an Amherst home. Deputies arrested Rattansack after he left the residence in a vehicle, then fled on foot.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

1 of 3 Wausau armed robbery suspects sentenced to prison

A 22-year-old Wausau man will spend four years in prison for his role in an armed robbery at a west-side apartment complex in December. Devonte Scoles was convicted in April of armed robbery with the use of force and was sentenced July 23 after a presentencing investigation was complete. The...
Rothschild, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Rothschild Police adds “K-9s for the Community”

The Rothschild Police Department is honoring two local children who lost their lives due to medical-related issues by bestowing their names on two new K-9s, officials announced Wednesday. The program, called “K-9s for the Community,” was made possible through support and sponsorship by Forrest Goetsch Charities, Inc., and K-tech Charities,...
Lincoln County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Lincoln County Sheriff log, week ending July 26

Significant incidents reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending July 26, 2021:. A 35 year old Merrill woman was arrested Monday evening after deputies responded to a disturbance in the Town of Harding. A 911 call reported the incident off of County Rd E at 6:44 PM. The woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing an officer.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Police urge caution after major storm in Wausau

Police are urging drivers to use caution during the morning commute after a major storm ripped through the Wausau area that produced at least one tornado. As of 6:30 a.m. more than 20,000 people are without power in central and northern Wisconsin, according to Wisconsin Public Service. The storm downed trees and power lines, creating a dangerous situation throughout the area. Wind speeds were estimated at 60-65 mph. A private weather station in Weston also reached wind speeds of 78 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WausauPilot

3 dead in Wisconsin quarry likely knew killer, officials say

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Three men found slain in a western Wisconsin quarry likely knew the person or people who killed them, according to investigators. The bodies of Peng Lor and Nemo Yang, both 24, and Trevor Maloney, 23, were discovered shortly before 5 a.m. Friday by two Milestone Quarry workers, the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office said. The quarry is located near West Salem, about 14 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of La Crosse, which is along the Minnesota border.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WausauPilot

State Patrol to conduct aerial enforcement in Marathon County

The Wisconsin State Patrol will perform aerial speed enforcement in six counties including Marathon beginning this week, keeping an eye out for traffic violations. WSP’s Aerial Support Unit is scheduled to conduct aerial speed enforcement in Waukesha, Rock, Trempealeau, Eau Claire, Marathon and Dunn counties beginning Tuesday. Weather permitting, the...
Madison, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Youth inmates’ attitudes worsening, staff feels ‘defeated’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Children held at Wisconsin’s troubled youth prison are growing more frustrated with their treatment and staff seem defeated, according to a court-appointed monitor’s latest appraisal of conditions at the facility. The state Department of Corrections released Teresa Abreau’s latest report Monday. Abreau was assigned to visit...

Comments / 0

Community Policy