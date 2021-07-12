Cancel
Rochester, NY

Consumer Alert: Verizon unveils a new robocall blocker

WHEC TV-10
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Today's consumer alert looks at another way to block those annoying robocalls. Verizon is providing a new tool to stop neighborhood spoofing. We’ve all experienced this scenario. Your phone rings, and it's a number with your area code, so you answer it believing this may be someone you know. Instead, it's one of those extended warranty calls. Or a scammer telling you your Social Security number has been compromised.

