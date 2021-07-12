British Open 2021: A parade of WDs, Jon Rahm's back-to-back major chances and three other storylines for Royal St. George's
SANDWICH, England — Twenty-four months after Shane Lowry’s ecstatic stroll down the 18th at Royal Portrush, the world’s oldest major returns this week on the southeastern shore of England. After last year’s Open was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s best have congregated in a “bubble” and are set to compete in the year’s final men’s major at Royal St George’s.www.golfdigest.com
Comments / 0