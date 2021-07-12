Cancel
British Open 2021: A parade of WDs, Jon Rahm's back-to-back major chances and three other storylines for Royal St. George's

By Daniel Rapaport
Golf Digest
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDWICH, England — Twenty-four months after Shane Lowry’s ecstatic stroll down the 18th at Royal Portrush, the world’s oldest major returns this week on the southeastern shore of England. After last year’s Open was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s best have congregated in a “bubble” and are set to compete in the year’s final men’s major at Royal St George’s.

British Open 2021: Royal St. George's gave up several good scores early and fewer later, a familiar pattern at the seaside

SANDWICH, England — It wasn’t quite the classic “game of two halves,” the phrase that doubles as one of the hoariest cliches in soccer. And it certainly wasn’t the equivalent of the 2010 Open’s second day, when, after a relatively calm morning, those playing in the afternoon were all but blown away. But, with a few noteworthy exceptions led by the afternoon 66s shot by former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson and Benjamin Hebert, there can be no doubt that a morning tee-time in this 149th Open Championship at Royal St. George’s brought with it a significant advantage.

