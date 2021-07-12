British Open 2021: A parade of WDs, Jon Rahm's back-to-back major chances and three other storylines for Royal St. George's

SANDWICH, England — What will Phil do next? It’s always been a question with myriad possible answers, what with the typically up-and-down nature of the mercurial Mickelson’s play. Still, given his recent form, at no point in the 51-year-old’s storied career has the response to that timeless query been harder to predict. In a year when he added a sixth major title to his collection—becoming the oldest to win a men’s major in the process—the 2013 Open champion has otherwise been reduced to also-ran status on almost a weekly basis.