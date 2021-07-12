Federico Chiesa has established himself as a superstar with blistering Euro 2020

It feels like we set off on a month-long festival through European football just days ago but, somehow, Euro 2020 has reached its conclusion already. Italy blew the tournament away - they now stand at 34 unbeaten - and acting more like assertive lions rather than the 'dark horses' they were supposed to be. The Azzurri eventually tasted glory as they beat England 3-2 on penalties in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, securing their first European Championship crown for 53 years.