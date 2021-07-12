Federico Chiesa has established himself as a superstar with blistering Euro 2020

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIt feels like we set off on a month-long festival through European football just days ago but, somehow, Euro 2020 has reached its conclusion already. Italy blew the tournament away - they now stand at 34 unbeaten - and acting more like assertive lions rather than the 'dark horses' they were supposed to be. The Azzurri eventually tasted glory as they beat England 3-2 on penalties in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, securing their first European Championship crown for 53 years.

Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea make €100m offer for Juventus forward Federico Chiesa

Chelsea have made a club-record offer for Federico Chiesa but Juventus have no plans to sell him, Bild reporter Christian Falk claims. The Blues are looking to bolster their frontline this summer, and they have their sights on Chiesa, who can play on either flank or lead the line. The...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'enquire about Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi after Juventus turn down Federico Chiesa approach... with Borussia Dortmund and West Ham also tracking Italy Euro 2020 winner'

Chelsea have enquired into signing Sassuolo and Italy forward Domenico Berardi, according to reports in Italy. The 26-year-old impressed for his country at Euro 2020, claiming two assists in the group stages on the Azzurri's way to winning the tournament after beating England in the final on penalties. The forward...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Juventus 'reject £86MILLION Liverpool bid for Italy star Federico Chiesa after the winger's scintillating performances during the Azzurri's successful Euro 2020 campaign'

Juventus have reportedly rejected a stunning £86million Liverpool bid for star winger Federico Chiesa. According to Italian paper Repubblica, Liverpool have offered 100million euros, which would have made it the joint-eighth most expensive deal of all time, matching those which took Gareth Bale to Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Juventus rejects another big money offer for Chiesa

Federico Chiesa has become a wanted man following his exploits with Italy at Euro 2020 as well as with Juventus last season. He only joined the Bianconeri last summer and he has become one of their key players. Last season was a poor one for the club, but he stood...
Premier League90min.com

Bayern & Borussia Dortmund enter race for Federico Chiesa

German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have supposedly both registered their interested in Juventus star Federico Chiesa, who is valued at north of €100m. The Italian winger lit up Euro 2020 this summer, dazzling viewers with his match-winning displays in the knockout stages, as Italy went on to lift the trophy at Wembley stadium. His heroics have already drawn attention from the Premier League, but now the Bundesliga is trying its luck.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mirror

Chelsea chase Federico Chiesa transfer as Tottenham renew Milan Skriniar pursuit

Having slept through Euro 2020 and the Copa America like a giant, menacing bear, the transfer window has awoken, angry and growling, from hibernation. There have already been some high-profile transfers this week, with Rui Patricio swapping Wolves for Roma, Paris Saint-Germain signing AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Rodrigo De Paul joining Atletico Madrid from Udinese.
Soccer90min.com

Roberto Carlos Says Luke Shaw Was the Best Player in Euro 2020

Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos says Luke Shaw 'was the best player' in the recently concluded Euro 2020, which Italy won after beating England on penalties in the final. Shaw was impressive for the Three Lions in the tournament as he provided three assists, and scored for England in the final against Italy.
UEFA90min.com

Borussia Dortmund confirm signing of Donyell Malen

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Netherlands forward Donyell Malen from PSV Eindhoven in a deal believed to be worth €34m, including add-ons. Malen, who scored 27 goals in all competitions last season and was selected for Euro 2020, has agreed a long-term contract with Dortmund until 2026. Although...

