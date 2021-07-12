Lawsuit Asks Court to Halt NYPD’s Use of Sealed Arrest Records
In a motion filed on Thursday, lawyers at the Bronx Defenders say that police department training documents may be instructing officers to illegally use sealed arrest records. More than an estimated 3 million New Yorkers who have been arrested have had those records sealed—but the NYPD may still be accessing that information for investigations into what it describes as “alleged or potential criminal activity” in violation of state law, a lawsuit says.citylimits.org
