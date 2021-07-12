Cancel
New and used cars scarce, prices rising due to computer chip shortage

By Brenda Flanagan
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 16 days ago
With low inventory of microchips, many items such as laptops, computers and even cars are more expensive. “There’s no cars,” one shopper said. New Jerseyans in the market for a new or used car complain it’s almost impossible to find anything on the market lately. And when they do find a likely purchase, it’s often over the list price. Additional dealer markups are common, and even used cars cost thousands more than just a year ago. Desperate buyers are paying. One person said, “I had to snap this up before it was gone. There were people looking at it as we were buying it.” The inventory pipeline is close to empty because semiconductor computer chips cars depend on remain in such short supply. Some carmakers have rolled finished vehicles off the assembly line only to park them in lots, awaiting those vital chips.

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

Kahului, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Amid shortage of new and used cars, many dealerships on Maui are sitting empty

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The drastic shortage of new and used cars and trucks isn’t just affecting tourists. On Maui, many car dealerships are nearly empty. “We used to have a complete parking lot full of cars, brand new, top-of-the-line cars, and now as you can see it’s completely almost empty,” said James Musser, who works across the street from the Honda dealership in Kahului.
Columbia, SCwtoc.com

Rental, used car prices surge due to limited supply of new cars

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a price increase of 5.3% for new cars and 45.2% for used car from June 2020 to July 2021. The increase, car dealers say, is because there is a shortage of new cars due to a decrease in microchip production. Microchips are needed for every new car as they power all electronics in the car from Bluetooth to brakes.
Bakersfield, CAKGET 17

Used car prices skyrocket

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re buying a used car, NBC News says you may pay 30 percent more now than you would have paid this time last year. Car dealers say it’s all a matter of supply and demand, as there are fewer vehicles on the market, and they’re getting pricier by the day. The shortage sparked when many factories slowed production during the pandemic. The auto industry also faces a shortage of the tiny computer chips that control parts of your car, ranging from the engine to the airbags … as demand for small electronics like phones and laptops skyrocketed during the pandemic lockdown.
RetailCAR AND DRIVER

Chip Shortage Is Now Affecting Actual New Car Sales Numbers

The backlog of available new-car inventory is getting cleaned out after production was hit by the pandemic and related problems including the chip shortage, according to the data and analytics team at Black Book. New-car sales in June were down around 14 percent compared to pre-pandemic numbers from 2019, according...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Rental car shortage causes price surge

CHICAGO - Families are quickly finding out that a short vacation or getaway can add up and cost a lot more than expected. Looking at a three-day rental for this upcoming weekend, prices range from $100 up to $200 a day with traditional rental car companies. However, there is an...
BusinessNew York Post

BMW stops production of 10,000 cars because of chip shortage

BMW said on Tuesday nearly all its German plants were affected by an ongoing shortage of semiconductors that are currently preventing the luxury carmaker from completing around 10,000 cars. The Munich-based company earlier this month said that the bottleneck, which has affected carmakers around the world, has already led to...
ElectronicsWBNS 10TV Columbus

Microchips driving new and used car prices up

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If your vehicle still works and is safe to drive, experts recommend you hold off buying a new or even used vehicle until the market hits the brakes. Despite a global microchip shortage continuing to throw a wrench in the auto industry, sales are expected to stay strong, according to Edmunds.
BusinessPosted by
Motorious

Used Car Price Gouging Update

Welcome to Clown World, where your clanky Hyundai Elantra with 200,000 miles on the odometer is worth a considerable sum. Yes, we’re talking about the ridiculous price inflation of used cars created by what some term “the perfect storm of conditions.” We’ve highlighted the possible drivers behind why you’ll be selling your firstborn for a crappy used car before, so if you missed those insightful reports and want to learn more about how we got to this point, check out our extensive reporting here and here and here.
Rio Rancho, NMrrobserver.com

Car dealers see pent-up demand, despite global chip shortage

The demand to purchase vehicles is alive and well in Rio Rancho, and car dealerships are anxiously waiting to shore up their inventory to meet that demand. More people are out and about after statewide COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, ready to invest in a new vehicle. Even though a global semiconductor chip shortage is hampering vehicle manufacturing, the demand is set to stick around for the foreseeable future.
Buying CarsCNET

You thought new cars were expensive? The average used car price is also absurd

We've written a lot about new car prices and their absurdity in the past few months as demand outstrips supply. Basically, manufacturing shortages have been leaving automakers without enough new cars to sell to eager buyers. So a ton of shoppers turned to the used car market -- and that shows big-time. This past Thursday, Cox Automotive released fresh data that shows the average used car now costs, are you ready for it, $25,101 as of June 2021.
EconomyForbes

Dollar Signs: Computer Chip Shortage Drives Record Auto Dealer Profits

Dealers, automakers and auto lenders are cashing in, due to the shortage of both new- and used-car inventory, driven by a computer chip shortage and high consumer demand for cars and trucks. Asbury Automotive Group reported an all-time record average per vehicle of $5,004 in “front-end yield” in the second...
BusinessMetro International

Car parts maker Valeo confirms outlook, expects chip shortage to ease

PARIS (Reuters) -French car parts maker Valeo on Thursday confirmed its 2021 financial outlook as it posted increased first-half sales and profit, adding it expected the shortage of key technology chips to ease. Valeo’s first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1.21 billion euros ($1.41 billion)...

