Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Performers happy to be back on stage at Illinois Shakespeare Festival

illinoisstate.edu
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe butterflies had, understandably, burst out of a 16-month cocoon inside Rondale Gray’s stomach. For the first time since the pandemic began, the May 2020 School of Theatre and Dance graduate was about to look out to a crowd ready to be entertained by his and his castmates’ performance of Measure for Measure in prime time on July 3 at the Illinois Shakespeare Festival at Ewing Cultural Center in Bloomington. He could feel the audience before he could see it.

news.illinoisstate.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Normal, IL
Government
City
Normal, IL
City
Bloomington, IL
Normal, IL
Entertainment
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
Bloomington, IL
Entertainment
Bloomington, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Metcalf
Person
Jane Lynch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rondale Gray#Illinois State University#Sutter Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy