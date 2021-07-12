Performers happy to be back on stage at Illinois Shakespeare Festival

The butterflies had, understandably, burst out of a 16-month cocoon inside Rondale Gray’s stomach. For the first time since the pandemic began, the May 2020 School of Theatre and Dance graduate was about to look out to a crowd ready to be entertained by his and his castmates’ performance of Measure for Measure in prime time on July 3 at the Illinois Shakespeare Festival at Ewing Cultural Center in Bloomington. He could feel the audience before he could see it.