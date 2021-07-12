New Jerseyans will receive extra cash every month thanks to American Rescue Plan
Families should start receiving child tax credit payments on July 15. This week tens of thousands of households across the state will open their mailboxes and find a check. Some families will receive two. One will be a federal child tax credit slated to cut child poverty in half in New Jersey and the United States. The other will be a state rebate that was promised last year as part of a deal to raise taxes on millionaires.www.njspotlight.com
