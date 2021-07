Choosing a nursing home for an aging family member has always been a huge responsibility. A fact made more pressing by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That's why ​Newsweek​ is partnering with respected global data research firm Statista Inc. to establish the third ranking of Best Nursing Homes in the US 2022, providing information and insights to help our readers understand their options. If you are currently working in this field (as nurses, health care professionals and in nursing homes), we'd like to hear from you. Please click on the link below to participate: