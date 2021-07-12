Cancel
Samsung TV Plus is free, and you can now watch it on the web and via Chromecasts

By Michael Perrigo
chromeunboxed.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever heard of Samsung TV Plus? I won’t fault you if you hadn’t, because neither had I until recently. It could be because I’m a Pixel user at heart, and am not really into Samsung products, but that’s a topic for another day. Anyway, the company’s free, global television streaming service that used to only be available on Samsung TVs and phones is now widely available via the web. It can also be sent to your big screen non-Samsung TV via Google Cast, so if you have a Chromecast Ultra or a Chromecast with Google TV, this is fantastic news!

chromeunboxed.com

Comments / 0

