Alexa Bliss Reacts To Fan Trying To Body-Shame Her

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexa Bliss took to Twitter today to responded to a fan who tried to body-shame her. The fan posted 4 photos of Bliss – one from her WWE NXT days, one from her pre-Firefly Fun House days, one that she posted last week with fiance Ryan Cabrera, and another she posted this weekend.

