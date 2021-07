MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons released the following statement Monday night in connection with the pending changes in the Big 12 Conference:. For the past nine years, West Virginia University has been a loyal member of the Big 12 Conference. We have valued the partnership with the other nine members and have served the league as a prestigious academic institution and a nationally recognized athletics program. We are disappointed that two of our Big 12 institutions have indicated their intent not to extend their media rights beyond 2025.