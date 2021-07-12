Steps still to be taken in how campaigns handle sexual assault and harassment allegations
Critical steps were taken following the #MeToo movement, but work still remains. As we get closer to Election Day, unfinished business remains with how campaigns handle sexual assault and harassment allegations by workers and volunteers. The state went through a political reckoning with the #MeToo movement and took critical steps toward addressing the issue over the past year. But one big component is still missing: an independent office dedicated to investigating those complaints. That won’t be up and running until long after the November election is over, however.www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0