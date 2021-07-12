Steps still to be taken in how campaigns handle sexual assault and harassment allegations

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade firefighter who worked on the site of the Surfside building collapse is now under arrest. It follows an alleged domestic dispute with his estranged wife. In a police report, 49-year-old Fernando Castano is accused of pointing a gun at her. It also says he pushed and threatened to take her life and his own. Castano’s attorney blames his client’s actions on what he went through at Surfside. He says Castano was at the pile from day one and arrived at home on Friday just to find his home empty. He’ has been ordered to stay away from his wife and children and surrender his weapons. He’s facing five domestic violence charges and is under house arrest. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue released the following statement on Castano’s arrest: “Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) is aware of the arrest of one of our employees in relation to a domestic dispute that took place on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Per County and Department policy, the employee will be placed on administrative duty pending further review of this incident.”