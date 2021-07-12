HexGaming Hex Rival Custom PS5 Controller Review – DualSense Back Buttons at a Cost

Moving from the PS4 to the PS5 came with a huge loss for anyone who enjoyed the use of back buttons and other esports pro custom controller features. PS5 games don’t support PS4 controllers, so players were left waiting for third parties to make pro controller options for the DualSense. One of the first pioneers in this space is HexGaming, who has now released the Hex Rival custom PS5 controller, designed with esports and pro features in mind. Complete with back buttons, custom looks that players can design themselves, and hairpin triggers, the Hex Rival’s list of features meets many of the demands that players have had. HexGaming sent us a custom Hex Rival controller to see how it stacks up to the standard DualSense, and if it’s worth forking out money for a custom pro build.