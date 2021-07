While his career in Westwood has come to a close, a former Bruin will be heading to the Buckeye state to carve himself a role in the major leagues. Shortstop Matt McLain was drafted to the Cincinnati Reds with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft after three years playing for UCLA baseball. While the question of McLain’s defensive position remains unanswered, the Tustin, California, native brings multiple tools to the table and has shown his ability to improve both on the field and at the plate.