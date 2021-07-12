South Dakota Attorney General Plans to Blame the Man He Killed Last Year by Casting Him as ‘Suicidal’

Barnabas Nemec has a unique take on the fatal crash that killed his cousin, Joe Boever, on Sept. 12. Nemec is the brother of Nick and Victor Nemec (seen above at the crash site, Nick left, Victor right, in a Jeremy Fugelberg photo published by INFORUM) who have given numerous interviews, including ones with me, during the past 10 months. But recently, Barnabas popped up in the news when he was quoted in a document filed by South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s lawyer. It said he believed Boever had committed suicide by stepping in front of Ravnsborg’s car, and that Boever suffered from severe alcoholism and depression.