Politics

South Dakota Attorney General Plans to Blame the Man He Killed Last Year by Casting Him as ‘Suicidal’

By Colin Kalmbacher
Posted by 
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has reportedly settled on his legal defense strategy: blaming the man he killed. The embattled AG originally told 911 dispatchers that he hit a “deer” in “the middle of the road” on the night of Sept. 12, 2020. Ravnsborg later admitted to the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office that he struck and killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever who was walking on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 14 when he died–but only after the dead man’s bloody corpse was discovered early the next morning.

Law & Crime

Law & Crime

