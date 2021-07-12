South Dakota Attorney General Plans to Blame the Man He Killed Last Year by Casting Him as ‘Suicidal’
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has reportedly settled on his legal defense strategy: blaming the man he killed. The embattled AG originally told 911 dispatchers that he hit a “deer” in “the middle of the road” on the night of Sept. 12, 2020. Ravnsborg later admitted to the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office that he struck and killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever who was walking on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 14 when he died–but only after the dead man’s bloody corpse was discovered early the next morning.lawandcrime.com
