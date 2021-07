WASHINGTON (SBG) – Following other attempts in the House of Representatives, a Republican senator is now putting his opposition to critical race theory in writing. “What my legislation says if the local schools take U.S. federal tax dollars then they have to teach and I have kids learn to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, the preamble of the Constitution, be able to identify the Bill of Rights,” said Sen Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, in an interview this week, on the bill he calls the “Love America Act, which also includes withholding funds to schools that link those items to white supremacy or racism.