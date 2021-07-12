Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The Minimalists' New Book Goes Beyond Decluttering, Focuses on Relationships

By 20,000 Articles on Everything Green
Tree Hugger
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I heard that the Minimalists, Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus, were publishing yet another book, I wondered what more there was to say about decluttering one's home. The two have been such prolific writers and speakers over the past decade, and offered so many great strategies for tackling superfluous stuff in one's home, that it was hard to imagine what fresh material they could find.

www.treehugger.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decluttering#Clutter#Minimalists#Minimalist Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturealbuquerqueexpress.com

Women & Men in Dysfunctional Relationships: 'The Antics' Book Launch by Mike Easley

Michael Easley has been coaching and developing business executives for over two decades. Easley is now looking to shift his focus from helping people in their professional advancement, to coaching them in their life, family and personal growth. Mike Easley is launching his brand new book, 'The Antics'. The book is set to go live on July 22, 2021 and is available on Amazon and the author's website and is expected to become a big hit with fans of the self-help, men and relationships world.
Books & LiteratureCosmopolitan

The rise of performative reading and how it's changed our relationship with books

After racing to finish the final sentence, book still in hand, I reach for my phone and log into the Goodreads app. Scanning past the updates of the readers I follow, I enjoy the small dopamine-hit that follows tallying my latest read onto my challenge set for 2021. Feeling smug that I have already completed 70%, well ahead of schedule, it then begs the question, who is it all for?
RecipesMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Food by the Book: Writers focus on fathers

Historically, mothers have been blamed for their children’s psychological problems, ignoring the major part fathers play in the development of a youth’s self-esteem. Two new releases highlight the impact a father’s interaction with his children can also have on a child’s world view and self-efficacy. In “Churchill and Son” (Dutton,...
Relationship Adviceelaccampusnews.com

Poetry book advises on relationships

Reuben Holmes, better known under the pen name R.H. Sin is a New York Times bestselling author whose new book, “She Fits Inside These Words”, is the best poetry book of 2021, so far. Holmes goes by the pen name R.H. Sin. In his new book, he collaborates with authors...
Boston, MABoston Globe

Two new books about plants and the return of a popular bookstore focusing on Italian-American writing

James Vick ran a hugely successful seed business in Rochester, New York, in the mid-nineteenth century driven by an abiding love of flowers, and the desire to spread that love. In a new biography, the first on Vick, “All About Flowers: James Vick’s Nineteenth-Century Seed Company” (Ohio University), Thomas Mickey, a Professor Emeritus at Bridgewater State, tells the story of “a man whose personal and passionate approach to his business and his customers changed the cultural face of his nation.” Vick was a marketing pioneer, suggesting that a colorful bed of flowers completes the home, and sending out yearly seed catalogues, and his impact is still seen on flower gardens today. Flowers popular in the Victorian era — geraniums, dahlias, morning glories, nasturtiums — remain in beds and boxes now. Mickey’s book is warm, informative, and ranging, looking at Vick as writer, as marketer, as good businessman, as a man passionate about flowers. A letter from one of his customers puts it well: “There is much that is hard and productive of sorrow in this sin-plagued world of ours; and, had we no flowers, I believe existence would be hard to be borne.”
Books & Literaturemontecristomagazine.com

Charlotte Abraham’s New Book of Vibrant Pattern and Colour Design is an Antidote to the Minimalist 2010s

Minimalism has had an extended moment in the late 2010s and early 2020s, from capsule wardrobes and paper-thin laptops to 2019’s Marie Kondo mania. But perhaps the tide is turning. Maybe it’s time to move on from severe Japandi blacks and off-whites to something more comforting, more humane, and more lively. Writer and curator Charlotte Abrahams thinks so. In her new book Love Pattern and Colour she explores an aesthetic as busy as it is beautiful.
Posted by
9&10 News

New Book Examines Importance of Sibling Relationships Throughout Life

Author Fern Schumer Chapman understands the pain of sibling estrangement firsthand. For the better part of forty years, she had nearly no relationship with her only brother, despite many. attempts at reconnection. Her grief and shame were devastating and isolating. In her page-turning memoir, Brothers, Sisters, Strangers: Sibling Estrangement and...
Books & LiteratureStamford Advocate

A new Memoir, "The Book of David-Resilience Gone Mad" Chronicles a Father and Son's Painful Struggle with Their Alchohol & Drug-Infused Relationship

ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. Every year in the United States more than 95,000 people die of alcohol related causes, according to the CDC. This new memoir is about Harrison Rider Greene's, attempt to understand his son David’s dark world of alcoholism, drug abuse, his self-deception of resilience, and ultimate death at age 51. It recounts how events in both of their lives influenced David’s behavior.
Books & LiteratureFranklin Favorite

Beyond the Books

Working in a library for the better part of two decades has been a tremendous learning experience. In addition to the formal learning, the on-the-job training, and the tips and tricks I’ve picked up during this journey, it also affords the opportunity to learn a lot about what others think about libraries. Often these perspectives come in the form of questions and comments people share when they learn about my chosen profession. Here are a few of the greatest hits:
Boston, MAcambridgeday.com

Go Pixel Yourself goes beyond being a new model for malls, also innovating a scene for musicians

Go Pixel Yourself goes beyond being a new model for malls, also innovating a scene for musicians. While in-person shopping has been on the decline for the past few years, the Covid-19 pandemic took the trend to a new level. The “multi-dimensional, immersive experiences” of Go Pixel Yourself at CambridgeSide responds by asking: What if going to the mall meant shopping for an experience instead of a product?
Visual Artcreativeboom.com

Johanna Ploch's ironic illustrations poke fun at the 'grotesque' details of modern life

Her characters are full of life and colour, and while they may not be traditionally stylish or attractive, it's clear she has a lot of affection for them. "I mainly deal with characters and situations," Ploch tells Creative Boom. "I have a rather chaotic, expressive line that is characteristic of me. I like flashy, colourful combinations and intrusive personalities. I get to the heart of things with a lot of irony and humour."
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

10 Ways to Keep Your Relationship Healthy and Fulfilling

A healthy relationship requires constant attention. Trust, dependability, realistic expectations, a positive outlook, and deep caring create the bedrock of a healthy relationship. A healthy relationship requires connection on a physical, emotional, and psychological level, while respecting the needs of each person. It’s pretty safe to say that the vast...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Couple in a Restaurant Was Embarrassed to Take Leftovers with Them

Each Thursday night, a couple would go to their favorite restaurant and enjoy a meal together. The food was always amazing, and they usually ate everything on their plates. One evening, they decided to really treat themselves, and they ordered the largest meal on the menu. A large order of sticky and tender ribs, a big side of curly fries, and a stack of crispy onions rings!
HomelessPosted by
Daily Mail

Woman who grew up in poverty and experienced homelessness reveals what it’s like to be married to a man who was raised in an upper-class home in a series of eye-opening videos

A woman who grew up in poverty and has experienced homelessness has opened up about what it's like to be married to a man who was raised in an upper-class home. In a series of three thought-provoking TikTok videos, Michaela and Alex Akins detailed how being raised in two vastly different economic classes has led them to develop certain habits and idiosyncrasies that sharply contrast each other.

Comments / 0

Community Policy