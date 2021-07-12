The Minimalists' New Book Goes Beyond Decluttering, Focuses on Relationships

James Vick ran a hugely successful seed business in Rochester, New York, in the mid-nineteenth century driven by an abiding love of flowers, and the desire to spread that love. In a new biography, the first on Vick, “All About Flowers: James Vick’s Nineteenth-Century Seed Company” (Ohio University), Thomas Mickey, a Professor Emeritus at Bridgewater State, tells the story of “a man whose personal and passionate approach to his business and his customers changed the cultural face of his nation.” Vick was a marketing pioneer, suggesting that a colorful bed of flowers completes the home, and sending out yearly seed catalogues, and his impact is still seen on flower gardens today. Flowers popular in the Victorian era — geraniums, dahlias, morning glories, nasturtiums — remain in beds and boxes now. Mickey’s book is warm, informative, and ranging, looking at Vick as writer, as marketer, as good businessman, as a man passionate about flowers. A letter from one of his customers puts it well: “There is much that is hard and productive of sorrow in this sin-plagued world of ours; and, had we no flowers, I believe existence would be hard to be borne.”