Your Chromebook Files App will soon be able to natively open many more archive formats

If you’ve been following along this week, you likely have heard all about the issues with the incremental update Google pushed out to Chrome OS 91. It was a nasty bug and the only way forward was to figure out a way to get your Chromebook wiped and reverted to the previous version of Chrome OS. While this is an easy enough task most times, this particular bug made the process troublesome enough that even some veteran Chromebook users were reaching out for help on how to get their device back to a usable state again. It was after one of these conversations that we decided a how-to video was in order to help.