Your Chromebook Files App will soon be able to natively open many more archive formats

By Michael Perrigo
chromeunboxed.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Files app on your Chromebook continues to be developed in new and surprising ways. What started as simply a way to access your local and Drive files has become quite well-rounded as of late. A while back, a new zip file manager was able to be activated using several developer flags on the Canary channel of the operating system, but utilizing them only gave the message that it was not yet ready for use (see: Files Zip Mount, Files Zip Pack, and Files Zip Unpack). Now, a new change to the original Chromium Repository commit which was discovered by 9to5Google shows a list of archive types that will be compatible with the new zip service when it officially launches.

