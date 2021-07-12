Wilkinsburg pumps brakes on merger with city of Pittsburgh
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The push to merge the borough of Wilkinsburg and the city of Pittsburgh is hitting the brakes. On Monday, the Wilkinsburg Community Development Corporation (WCDC) and Wilkinsburg Mayor Marita Garrett announced that the referendum on merging Wilkinsburg with Pittsburgh would be delayed until a future election cycle. According to a release, the delay would likely be until next spring's primary election.www.wtae.com
