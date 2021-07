Perez went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Milwaukee. The stolen base was Perez's first of the year, and he's never had more than one in a season. The 31-year-old has been solid since the All-Star break, going 6-for-19 (.316) with three RBI and a run scored in his last five games. Whether behind the dish or at designated hitter, Perez should continue to have an everyday role in the lineup.