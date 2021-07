Last week, the GTA 6 map supposedly leaked. Since then, many Grand Theft Auto fans have argued on Reddit, Twitter, and elsewhere over its validity. Unfortunately, we still don't have any answers over the leak and its validity, but while many GTA fans were initially skeptical, they are starting to come around the leak, or at least some of them are. In short, if it's a fake, it's a good fake, complete with lots of details and references to previous leaks, rumors, and reports. Couple this with the fact that the map of Red Dead Redemption 2 leaked in a similar fashion, with similar scrutiny, and you have a compelling case to believe the leak may be genuine.