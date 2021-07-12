Cancel
Voddie Baucham Jr: A Citizen Of Another Kingdom

Radio NB
 18 days ago

Dive into the fray with host Ben Domenech, publisher, and co-founder of The Federalist, as he welcomes Voddie Baucham Jr, the author of “Fault Lines: The Social Justice Movement and Evangelicalism’s Looming Catastrophe,” and other titles. In this conversation, Ben and Voddie discuss the secularization of American culture and the...

radionb.com

