The second episode of 'Monsters at Work' introduces us to the misfits of MIFT

With six Emmys, a Tony Award, a Mark Twain Prize, and several adoring fans around the world, Billy Crystal is one of Hollywood's most famous and celebrated comedians, and he has produced decades of great film and television throughout the years. Whether you know him best for his starring roles in When Harry Met Sally and City Slickers, his scene-stealing supporting turns in The Princess Bride and This is Spinal Tap, or his voice-only performances in Monsters Inc. and Monsters University, Crystal has delighted audiences, both young and old, for generations, and that tradition now continues with Disney+'s Monsters at Work, where he reprises his role as Mike Wazowski.