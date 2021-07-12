The second episode of 'Monsters at Work' introduces us to the misfits of MIFT
Grab a Drooler Cooler and settle in. Following the series premiere last week, the second episode of Monsters at Work is here, and through it we learn more about the team members of the Monsters Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT). From Cutter, the gruff, pyrotechnically eager mechanic to Roto, the tiny, angry puffball who serves as Duncan's emotional support animal, the monsters of MIFT are a diverse bunch who are ready to bring the laughs.
