Bergen County, NJ

Flood Advisory issued for Bergen by NWS

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bergen The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 455 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Rain rates at times will reach up to 1 inch per hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hackensack, Bergenfield, Paramus, Englewood, Oradell, Teaneck, Dumont, New Milford, Tenafly, River Edge, Westwood, Maywood, Cresskill, Bogota, Emerson, Rochelle Park, Englewood Cliffs and Haworth. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

